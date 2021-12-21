Resuming an annual tradition, the Regional Transportation District announced Monday that it will offer fare free rides on New Year's Eve to discourage impaired driving.
Bus and light rail service will be free beginning at 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve through 7 a.m. the following day, according to the transit agency. The service was halted in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Go out, be merry and leave the driving to us as you celebrate new beginnings with 2022," RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson said in a news release.
Since RTD implemented the program in 2008, more than 1.7 million riders have taken advantage of free fares. This is the 13th year RTD and Molson Coors have partnered to make this possible, officials said.
“At Molson Coors, we want the places where we work to be even better places to live, and that includes ensuring safety in those communities,” Tami Garrison, community affairs director at Molson Coors, said in a news release. “Our Free Rides program is just one of many ways Molson Coors helps others celebrate responsibly. People can ring in 2022 knowing they have a transportation alternative on New Year’s Eve."
Riders who want to plan their trips ahead of time can do so online at rtd-denver.com