RTD is proposing fare changes in the final stage of its Fare Study and Equity Analysis and will hold upcoming public hearings for people to learn more and share their opinions.

The fare changes include lower fares, simpler fare choices, more discounts and Zero Fare for Youth, according to RTD.

The study overall comes in response to feedback from customers that fares are expensive and difficult to understand, according to RTD's website. RTD launched the study to reexamine the fare system and create a fare structure that is more equitable, affordable and simple.

The current fare structure charges $3 for a local 3-hour pass, $5.25 for a regional 3-hour pass, $6 for a local day pass, $10.50 for a regional day pass, $114 for a local monthly pass and $200 for a regional monthly pass. Rides to the airport cost $10.50 and a monthly airport pass costs $200.

The recommended fare structure combines all current local and regional services and makes changes to the airport fare.

The new structure, if approved, would charge $2.75 for a local or regional 3-hour pass, $5.50 for a local or regional day pass and $88 for a local or regional monthly pass, which would include airport trips. Rides to the airport for those without a monthly pass would cost $10.

The recommendations include policies and programs that would lower costs as well, including no-cost transit for youth ages 19 and under through the Zero Fare for Youth pilot and discounted transit for post-secondary students with the new SemesterPass.

The recommendations in full, as well as the public comment form, can be found at farefeedback.rtd-denver.com.

The first virtual public hearing, in Spanish, is Tuesday at 6 p.m. A public hearing in English will happen Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The final public hearings are on May 16 and RTD will have in-person open houses on May 11 and 17, where RTD team members will be available to talk about the recommended changes.

Public comments close May 22 and the final recommendation will go to the board for approval in July.

The public hearings occur as follows:

Public hearings in English:

May 3 at 6 p.m., virtual

May 16 at 12 p.m., virtual

Public hearings in Spanish:

May 2 at 6 p.m., virtual

May 16 at 10 a.m., virtual

In-person open houses (in Spanish and English)

May 11 at 5 p.m., Amenities Center at LoDo Towers, 1401 17th St.

May 17 at 5 p.m., Carla Madison Recreation Center, 2401 E. Colfax Ave.