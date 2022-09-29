Denver RTD announced via Twitter on Thursday its W line is experiencing 30 minute delays due to a power outage.
W Line experiencing up to 30 minute delays due to power outage. https://t.co/ecQBJyePAb— RTD (@RideRTD) September 29, 2022
RTD light rail train riders will continue to see impacts to service on the E, H and R lines south of the Southmoor Station due to ongoing repair issues, according to a spokesperson Tuesday also.
“The repairs on the E, H and R lines will continue through the week,” Spokesperson Tina Jaquez said via email. “This will require us to maintain 30-minute frequencies on the line. We regret any inconvenience this causes our customers. We appreciate patience as we continue to make repairs.”
This is an ongoing event and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.