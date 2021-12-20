Passengers trying to reach Denver International Airport terminals Monday afternoon were delayed after a security breach at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint shut down the trains.

A man managed to make it down the escalators to the train platform from the arrivals area, bypassing the security checkpoints, according to a statement.

"The individual boarded a train before being apprehended by the Denver Police Department," airport officials said in the statement. "The individual is currently being investigated. All passengers and employees are safe. Normal operations resumed at 1 p.m."

Denver police said the man was trying to connect to his flight without going through security. He was taken into custody for hindering transportation.