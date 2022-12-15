Sick of Interstate 70 traffic after an epic weekend at Colorado's beautiful ski resorts? The Colorado Department of Transportation may have just the thing.

Snowstang begins bus service Saturday with roundtrip service to Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area, Steamboat Springs/Howelsen Hill and Breckenridge. Snowstang is similar to Bustang, which offers service between Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.

Roundtrip tickets cost $25, except for Steamboat tickets which cost $40. Children aged 2-11 ride for $12.50 with a paying adult. This is slightly more expensive than Bustang's North and South line fares.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Snowstang will operate every Saturday and Sunday — except for Christmas Day — and Monday holidays through early May of next year.

A new passenger stop at Woolly Mammoth Park-N-Ride, just west of I-70 and C470, has been added for this year. This provides a convenient location for carpoolers and others to leave their vehicles right next to I-70, according to CDOT. All routes board at Wooly Mammoth, Denver's Union Station and the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood.

Snowstang buses carry 51 passengers, are climate controlled, have Wi-Fi, a restroom and USB and power outlets. Plus, there is plenty of room for winter gear, CDOT said. Click here to purchase Snowstang tickets and view schedules and routes , visit ridebustang.com or download the Bustang mobile app (available on the Google Play store and Apple App Store).