Some bus and light rail services in the Denver metro area are scheduled to change beginning on Sunday, according to the Regional Transportation District.

The transportation district said it adjusts its service schedule three times a year to address changes in traffic patterns, economic factors and customer feedback. This month, the changes are intended to support increases in ridership by improving on-time performance and increasing service reliability.

Most of the changes will impact the University of Colorado A Line, FlexRide and select bus routes. For a complete list of changes, visit rtd-denver.com.

For the University of Colorado A Line, the train will leave Union Station at 3 a.m. daily, instead of 3:15 a.m., making the first arrival time at Denver International Airport 3:37 a.m. The change was made in partnership with the airport to improve employee commutes.

Run times will be adjusted and bus stops will be added for the regional bus routes AB, BOLT and RX, as well as the local and limited bus routes 3, 8, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 36, 37, 44, 48, 83, 104L, 208, 324, 520, BOUND and SKIP.

For FlexRide, hours of operation will be extended to 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Arapahoe, Belleview, Brighton, Broomfield, Dry Creek, Evergreen, Federal Heights, Golden, Green Mountain, Interlocken/Westmoor, Lone Tree, Longmont, Louisville, Meridian, North and South Inverness, Orchard, Parker, South Jefferson County, Superior, Thornton and Wagon Road areas.

All customers are required to wear face masks while riding public transit per a federal mandate that has been extended to March 18.

For route and schedule information, call RTD Customer Care at 303-299-6000.