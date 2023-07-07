The Regional Transportation District is bolstering service and connections for the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts. The district is adding train cars to boost service before and after the concerts July 14 and 15 at Empower Field at Mile High. The concert venue’s close proximity to a number of bus stops and rail stations makes public transit a safe and ideal way to access the stadium.

Swifties are encouraged to download RTD’s Next Ride smartphone application or use the trip planning tool and simply type “Taylor Swift” in the destination field. Starting Thursday, July 13, RTD’s Trip Planner will show transit options in real time to The Eras Tour at Empower Field. The navigation feature will list all available train and bus routes from the user’s current location to the concert venue.

Rail Service

Before and after both concerts, RTD will add cars to regularly scheduled service on the E and W lines, which both directly serve Empower Field at Mile High. Cars are also being added to the N Line service between Eastlake, 124th Station, and Union Station.

Two light rail lines directly serve the concert venue and can be accessed at the Decatur-Federal Station along the W Line or the Empower Field at Mile High Station along the E and W lines. Both stations are a short, less than 10-minute walk to the stadium. Additionally, all rail service to Denver Union Station allows customers to make a simple transfer to the E and W lines.

Customers using the D and H lines into downtown can also reach Empower Field by exiting the train at the Colfax at Auraria Station and walking about 20 minutes to the stadium.

Bus Service

Several local bus routes are also available to accommodate customers attending the concert. Bus routes operating in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard). Additionally, the 1, 15L, 16, and 31 all serve the Decatur-Federal Station.

For customers looking to easily transfer to the E or W lines at Denver Union Station, the Flatiron Flyer, 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, and 32 are all options.

Parking

RTD’s park-n-rides are also available to support easy and convenient access to reach the concert by public transit. A full list of park-n-rides in the metro area is available online.

Zero Fare for Better Air

During the months of July and August, RTD is offering zero fares across the entire system as part of the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative. This collaborative, statewide initiative was made possible by a grant from the Colorado Energy Office. All customers can easily use all of RTD’s buses and trains by simply hopping aboard.

Planned Maintenance

A months-long maintenance project currently underway to repair coping panels along the E, H, and R lines will be temporarily paused on July 15 and 16. The weekend pause will allow trains to operate using their regular schedule without planned disruptions.

Tips

Plan ahead, be patient, and prepare for large crowds, including on platforms and trains

Please note that Auraria West Station is closed during events at Empower Field at Mile High

Check the RTD website before you travel for schedules and plan your trip using the Taylor Swift feature