If you’re going to the Colorado Avalanche's victory parade in downtown Denver on Thursday, officials suggest that you take the train or bus.

If that’s not possible, at least carpool. That said, many will be scrambling for parking in the Mile High City on Thursday morning.

If you just want to watch the parade go by, you might try your luck at on-street parking. You can pay at the meter or download the Pay By Phone app or visit the city’s website for a link to paybyphone.com.

If you’re looking for a good parking lot, most just drive around looking for availability. While most lots range from $10 to $20 for more than four hours (the all-day rate), expect parking managers to hike their prices Thursday for “special event” or “event” parking.

For all parking lots downtown, you should arrive well in advance of the 10 a.m. parade, as they will fill up quickly.

Remember the parade is scheduled to start at Union Station, then head down 17th Street to Broadway, then to Civic Center Park. Here are the city's planned street closures:

Bannock Street, from Colfax to 13th avenues, from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

14th Avenue, between Delaware Street and Broadway, from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Cherokee Street, from Colfax to 13th avenues, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here are some larger lots and websites to the largest parking companies in Denver: