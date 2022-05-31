RTD-04172020-KS-109

DENVER, CO - APRIL 17: The eastbound RTD University of Colorado A Line train pulls away from the Central Park Station on Smith Road on April 17, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By Kathryn Scott)

 Kathryn Scott

The Regional Transportation District's A Line will no longer be associated with the University of Colorado. 

RTD said the University of Colorado's corporate sponsorship expires on Tuesday. The A Line runs between Union Station and Denver International Airport. 

In 2014, RTD entered into its first corporate sponsorship as part of the agency's naming rights program.

The agency said on Tuesday that it is in the process of seeking corporate partners interested in naming rights, including for the A Line. 

