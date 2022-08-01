Commuters traveling between Grand Junction and Delta on US Highway 50 will now enjoy a smoother, safer drive.
The Colorado Department of Transportation on Friday celebrated the completion of the US Highway 50 repair project.
Elam Construction renovated the 19-mile stretch of road between Whitewater and Delta.
Repairing that section of highway has long been a priority of CDOT, but the agency lacked the funding. Gov. Jared Polis’ 10-Year Plan ensured that the project would take precedence when funding became available.
“This section was known as either the 'Delta Dips' or the 'Roller Coaster' for a reason,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said.
In 2021, $15 million in federal stimulus funds went toward repairing the highway. CDOT partnered with Delta County, Mesa County, Elam Construction and others on the project. Crews repaved the road, installed rumble strips and built guardrails that met new safety standards.
“US Highway 50 is a lifeline for residents, businesses and commuters in Delta, Montrose and Mesa counties,” Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes said.