The operator of a light rail train may have fallen asleep before it derailed last month, according to an investigation done by the Regional Transportation District (RTD).

Two people were hurt when the W Line train derailed on March 11 near the Jefferson County Courthouse in Golden. The passengers' injuries were considered minor. Investigators deemed the damage to RTD property to be "catastrophic."

"RTD determined that the train operator likely fell asleep before impact and that excessive speed and inattention of the train operator are the causal factors of the accident. Contributing to this was the collision with the bump-post resulting in a derailment," RTD documents say.

Because of the crash, RTD put together a "corrective action plan." It calls for implementing a "fatigue risk management program," adding "fatigue awareness" to training and recertification and evaluating the starting times and the durations of shifts.

A fatigue awareness campaign will be implemented next week. The risk management program isn't set to be implemented until 2026.

The action plan said RTD will await further guidance from state regulators with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

The Jefferson County Government Center station remains closed for repair work.

RTD told The Denver Gazette's media partner 9NEWS the operator no longer works with the agency.