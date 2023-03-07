Only 22% of Coloradans have three months of expenses saved, according to Colorado Treasurer Dave Young, who has been on a mission for the last week to help educate Coloradans about financial planning.

America Saves Week, a financial awareness event that began in 2007, was held from Feb. 27 to March 3 this year.

While the national financial landscape is on a rough road right now, with the whispers of a potential recession on the horizon, Young said it is still important to prioritize savings.

During the pandemic, it became clear on a national level how little individuals had in savings to ride out the times of massive job losses and closures.

Even if your checkbook is tight, Young said, a small amount of savings can make a huge difference. Setting up automatic savings, in which a set amount is moved to a savings account weekly, bi-weekly or monthly, is a good place to start because it can be planned for.

“The reality is, people face challenges all the time,” Young said. “They may be changing to a new job. They may be trying to buy a house but don’t have the money. There’s all kinds of events that occur in people’s lives that are individual that present challenges much like the bigger sweeping economic challenges that we see now.”

People of all ages can begin saving, or start saving again, Young said. For parents or caretakers, it is also important to show children healthy money choices as research shows that they form their financial habits by age seven, according to a news release from Young’s office.

"It’s truly a compounding effect,” Young said. “It’s certainly what we see for a savings account, where you earn interest on your interest. For example, in a retirement savings account where the money is being invested, the earnings are being invested as well, so you earn earnings on your earnings. The money builds rapidly.”

Young recommends saving at least $500 for an emergency. However, that budgeted savings will depend on lifestyle, expenses and personal needs, which means an individual might need to save more or less.

“Every dollar counts, and then counts again,” Young said.

View the America Saves Week Spending and Saving Tool at americasaves.org.