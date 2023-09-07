Local organizations banded together with Tree Trust to provide free trees for Marshall fire area homeowners ready to plant this fall.

Free trees will be available this month for those who experienced the devastation of the Marshall fire. Tree Trust — a non-profit that provides trees and information to build a healthier planet — will be giving away various types to those that fill out a form, according to a news release by Boulder County.

The survey form can be found here and must be filed by Friday . Tree Trust also can't promise specific tree types or quantities, according to the release.

Another giveaway will be held in the spring and fall of 2024.

"A huge thanks to a small group of advocates who have been working tirelessly to ask local organizations and nurseries for trees to replenish what our community lost," Boulder County officials said in the release.

The Marshall fire scorched more than 1,100 homes and business, and over 30 commercial structures on Dec. 30, 2021 in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County. Many trees and landscapes have yet to recover.

Along with Tree Trust, the giveaway was made possible by Marshall ROC, Marshall Together and Cool Boulder.