The murder trial of a 12-year-old boy accused of setting last Halloween’s deadly Lakewood apartment fire was vacated Tuesday as his attorneys wait for a doctor to complete a competency evaluation.
The trial for the defendant had been set for early May and no date for a new trial was offered as attorneys gear up for a series of hearings involving the boy and his alleged 14-year-old accomplice.
The boy fidgeted, yawned and chewed on a what appeared to be a disposable utensil during the nearly 20-minute hearing. He did not speak, only nodding when the judge asked him questions and raising two fingers as the hearing came to a close to get his attorney's attention.
The defendant appeared on Webex, as did his legal guardian and a relative of the mother and daughter who were killed in the Oct. 31 inferno. Around a half a dozen victims of the fire were present in the courtroom, which is reserved for juvenile hearings and decorated with the word HOPE in capitol letters across a back wall.
Kathleen Payton, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine Payton Aguayo, died of smoke inhalation in the overnight fire. Ten people were injured including a firefighter who also suffered from smoke inhalation and residents of 32 apartments lost their homes at the Tiffany Square Apartments, 953 Sheridan Blvd.
Public defender Lindsey Mumley, remarked in court that she visited her client Sunday and that she is concerned about the pre-teen’s competency to stand trial “and his ability to understand proceedings.”
She asked for — and was granted — the ability for the boy, who is currently in Montview Youth Services Center, to appear virtually for future hearings. She remarked that the body cavity searches he has to endure in order to appear at the Jefferson County courthouse contribute to a “significant” history of trauma.
Mumley added that the defendant has refused in-person visits with his family, and that he preferred to communicate with them virtually.
The two defendants are being tried as juveniles and face 100 charges each, including first degree murder with extreme indifference, first degree arson and criminal mischief. Around half of the charges are enhancers in a crime which shook the Lakewood community because of the ages of the boys alleged to have started the fire. According to court testimony and witness accounts, they are alleged to have started the fire because they were asked to leave one of the units in the middle of the night.
During a hearing last month, a Lakewood police officer described what she heard on surveillance camera audio as the boys "giggling" as they fled the scene.
Jefferson County District Judge Ann Meinster set the 12-year-old’s next court date for the afternoon of Feb. 6.
The trial of his alleged accomplice is set for April 18-21. The 14-year-old defendant's next hearing is scheduled next Monday afternoon.