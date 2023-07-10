Not only is Nikola Jokic redefining the game of basketball, he’s affecting how Coloradans are using the dictionary.

According to a recent infographic released by Dictionary.com, “triple-double” was the most searched word in Colorado for May 2023.

Dictionary.com’s entry defines “triple-double” as:

noun

a score in a basketball game of at least ten points, ten rebounds, and ten assists by a single player.

It’s highly likely that the Denver Nuggets center is the main contributing factor influencing the site’s search traffic. Jokic led the NBA in triple-doubles during the regular season with 29 triple-doubles in 69 games.

In the month of May, the Nuggets were in the midst of their run to their first NBA championship, orchestrating their playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. With Nuggets fever hitting the metro area, dictionary users were likely new and old fans brushing up on their basketball lingo.

In the playoffs, Jokic continued dominating stat lines with 10 triple-doubles, the most in NBA history for a single playoffs, surpassing Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (7, 1966-67).

For many, it was a performance that was truly undefinable.