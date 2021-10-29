Workers in Colorado’s mountain resort towns have always had a challenging time getting affordable housing close to their employers.

Real estate prices in places like Aspen, Vail, Telluride and Breckenridge continue to climb, worsening the problem. But the issue that was problematic before grew to “crisis” stages in many of these communities post-pandemic.

People along the Front Range, and out-of-state residents, flocked to the mountains to work remotely – where they could at least enjoy the views and get outdoors.

“We’ve seen a pretty dramatic rise in the number of (short-term rental) licenses during and post-COVID,” said Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue, noting there are more than 10,000 short-term rental licenses in the county. “To put it in perspective, one out of every three homes here has a short-term rental license.”

Summit County is home to Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin, as well and the heavily tourist-trafficked towns of Frisco, Silverthorne and Dillon. The housing shortage is exacerbating a labor shortage that is causing some businesses in these towns to cut hours and/or services.

“In Summit County now, only about 1/4th of people who work here actually live in Summit County,” Pogue said.

It’s even worse for places like Telluride, where there’s no nearby, non-resort, towns with housing workers can afford.

“The loss of homes, free-market homes, to short-term rentals leaves the workers and residents with no where to move to,” said Hayley Nenadal, resident for seven years and “citizen petitioner.” “The most beautiful thing about Telluride is its isolation, so it’s also bittersweet that we’re pushing locals out of housing here. … We have a workforce that’s commuting an hour-and-a-half over large mountain passes.”

Many of these towns, like Crested Butte and Steamboat Springs, have put moratoriums on short-term rental licenses. It’s a delicate dance, because locals know the tourist-generated tax dollars are filling the government coffers for city and county services.

“But there’s an impact from this (tourism) industry, from an infrastructure perspective it increases utilization of water and sewer services, law enforcement, increased impact on our roads and you see it having an impact on housing for our workforce,” Pogue said.

Efforts in Telluride and Breckenridge to ease the workforce housing shortage show just two examples of how Colorado resort towns are dealing the problem.

Nenadal is one of the three Telluride residents who successfully landed Question 300 on Telluride’s ballot Tuesday. The measure calls for the town to only issue 400 short-term rental licenses per year, to be determined by lottery. There are approximately 800 short-term rental permitted properties now.

“A cap prevents further loss of long-term rental units, and will promote the switch of some existing short-term rental units back to long-term,” according to Question 300.

Two years ago, they put a citizen’s initiative to voters that succeeded, putting a 2.5% excise tax on short-term rentals. The fund now has $1.2 million, she said.

The Town Council also voted unanimously to put measure 2D on the ballot. If passed, it would increase rental units business license fees – which would go to the town’s Affordable Housing Fund, and cap the short-term rental licenses “to those issued as of 11-2-21.”

If both measures pass, the one that gets the most votes will establish the cap.

In Breckenridge, town and county officials have hired a startup company called Landing Locals to administer a $1 million pilot program that offers cash incentives to home owners or property managers who convert to a long-term rentals. They’re rushing to implement the program before the winter season hits in earnest, with anywhere from $13,000 to $40,000 in incentives for each unit converted. The pilot program money is being provided by Breckenridge and Summit County.

County officials predict the area will be 2,600 units short of what is needed to house local workers by 2023.

“The Lease to Locals pilot program is an important component of our overall housing strategy to meet the need for affordable housing in the county,” said Pogue. “We know this is a problem that we cannot build our way out of. Our hope is that through a collaborative effort with our community members and homeowners, we can make a positive impact on workforce housing availability in time for the winter season.”

Colin Frolich, Landing Locals co-founder and CEO, said the company started with the idea in Truckee, Calif. It placed almost 100 locals in 40-plus properties in the first year.

“It doesn’t work for every type of home, not for, say, that $1 million home sitting slopeside,” he said. “But if there’s smaller, single-family home that maybe the family has had forever and no one uses, that might be one to tip over to long-term.”

The program started Oct. 15, and close to 100 people or property managers have expressed interest, he said. They’ve signed two leases, and will have 10 more in coming weeks. The goal is to “unlock” 100 units before the program ends in April.

“A lot of current license holders only use the property in the summer, they may be more than happy to rent to locals for three or six months,” Pogue said.

She said voters approved a property tax mill levy dedicated to affordable housing in 2015. Officials have primarily used that money to build workforce housing – there’s one in Dillon Valley and a couple near Keystone, “but the costs of building supplies post-COVID has driven the cost to $65 per square foot to build right now.”

“Those incentives are pennies on the dollar what it would cost to build,” Pogue said.

Officials are hoping the legislature will address the problem during the 2022 session for a more permanent solution, she said.

Back in Telluride, the dueling issues have driven a wedge between property owners, property managers, residents and workers, according to letters to the editor of the Telluride News and interviews with locals.

Nenadal said a look at campaign finance disclosure records show 300 opponents out-funding the proponents by $92,000 “almost all from real estate companies and property managers.”

Keith Hampton, chair of the Yes on 2D effort and who works for a local property management company, said “no doubt we have a big housing problem here,” but 300 will not solve it.

“There’s no chance this measure will create housing,” Hampton said. “We went to council with a proposal that had a lot of ideas, some ended up in 2D.”

“A big part of our concern is that if more than 300 short-term licenses are lost, that represents a pretty solid number of about $537,000 in lodging taxes that go directly to the affordable housing fund now,” he said. “In our view, if you cut that number of licenses, that cuts money that’s going to affordable housing now.”

If 300 passes, Nenadal admits not every short-term rental property would convert to long-term – but some would.

“The point is that right now we have nothing, so something is better than that,” she said. “There was a poll done of short-term rental property owners not long ago and 9% indicated they’d consider moving to long-term. That’s about 24 units … We don’t have another (workforce housing development) that size coming down the pipeline for years.”

“I tell you the best thing about 300 is that it has started a conversation that needed to happen,” Nenadal said. “Council could have taken action the people say they should have long ago. So that’s really a positive, no matter the outcome.”