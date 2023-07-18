Two unrelated rollover crashes in Aurora at the same intersection within 24 hours left five people dead Sunday.

The first crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-225 and East 6th Avenue in Aurora, according to an Aurora Police Department (APD) news release.

A 2019 grey Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound on I-225 when it lost control near East Ellsworth Avenue. The car hit a barrier in the road's median and rolled with three occupants inside.

Two of the occupants, a man and woman, were thrown from the car and died.

The third occupant, a woman, is in serious condition at the hospital, according to the release.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but investigators suspect that speed and lack of seatbelt use were factors.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will identify the victims' names and causes of death.

The deaths marked the 36th and 37th traffic-related deaths this year in Aurora.

The second crash happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday, at the same intersection I-225 and East 6th Avenue in Aurora.

A Nissan 200Z was driving northbound on I-225 near East 2nd Avenue when it lost control on the road and crashed into the center median, rolling with five occupants inside, according to an APD news release.

All five occupants were taken to the hospital, where three of them died. The other two were seriously injured, but expected to recover, according to the release. The three deaths marked the 38th, 39th and 40th traffic-related deaths in Aurora this year.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victims' identities and causes of death.

The cause of this crash is also under investigation, but investigators believe speed was a factor.

Anyone who witnessed either crash or has dash-camera footage and has not spoken to police is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.