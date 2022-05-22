Plane crash Broomfield
Two passengers died in a plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in Broomfield Sunday afternoon.

Broomfield Police and the North Metro Fire District responded to reports of a single-engine plane crash just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday around Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive. 

A spokesperson for the fire district is on scene and said "it is a serious crash." No bystanders were injured and no homes were damaged. There were no survivors on the plane.

Police ask the public on Twitter to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

