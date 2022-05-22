Two passengers died in a plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in Broomfield Sunday afternoon.
Broomfield Police and the North Metro Fire District responded to reports of a single-engine plane crash just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday around Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive.
As a result of today's plane crash in Anthem Ranch, there were two fatalities. Sadly there were no survivors. No bystanders were injured and no homes were damaged. @BroomfieldPD #broomfield pic.twitter.com/GtHtz4suKB— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) May 22, 2022
A spokesperson for the fire district is on scene and said "it is a serious crash." No bystanders were injured and no homes were damaged. There were no survivors on the plane.
Police ask the public on Twitter to avoid the area.
Police and fire on scene of a single engine plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, near Lowell Blvd and Las Brisas Drive. @NMFirePIO on scene and will provide updates. Please avoid the area. @BroomfieldPD pic.twitter.com/uYNrdbu58K— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) May 22, 2022
No other information was immediately available.