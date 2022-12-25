Thornton Police Department is investigating a homicide at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Christmas morning, according to a Thornton Police Department tweet.
Still very early in the investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit is on scene as well. More details as they become available… pic.twitter.com/BnQAJ6rMOx— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 25, 2022
Thornton Police responded to a call at 9 a.m. about a structure fire at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 951 Milky Way in Thornton.
It was reported that an adult male shot and killed an adult female then shot and killed himself, police said in a news release.
The two victims were married and former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation, according to the release.
The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the identities of the individuals at a later date, police said.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit is on scene to evaluate a suspicious device found at the scene.
Officials said there is no active threat and have not released any further information. The Denver Gazette will update this story as more information is released.