A car-cover company and website design company with Denver area operations notified the Secretary of State this week more than 100 employees will be laid off.

According to the WARN notices both companies filed, Wix.com Ltd. plans to sever 62 workers from its downtown Denver office. GT Covers, a division of Covercraft Industries LLC, will close its Aurora office on East Smith Road and layoff all 49 employees.

"The first group of 44 employees will be separated from employment on April 14, 2023," according to a Feb. 9 letter from Covercraft's Teresa Crespin.

The company makes vehicle covers for automobiles, marine crafts and recreational vehicles. Headquartered in Pauls Valley Oklahoma, the company also has manufacturing facilities in California, Montana, South Carolina, Texas and Mexico.

WARN is Colorado's Worker Readjustment and Retraining Notification Act. Companies must notify state and city officials before layoffs.

Wix plans to layoff 62 Denver employees, part of a nationwide layoffs totaling 331, according to the Feb. 15 WARN letter from Idit Carmon, head of the company's U.S. Human Resources. Other cities experiencing Wix layoffs include San Francisco, Miami and Austin. Final separations are planned for April 16.

Wix (NASDAQ: WIX) is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafu, Israel. It had 5,900 employees worldwide in December of 2021, according to published reports.

Company officials from both did not return email and phone messages from the Denver Gazette for comment.