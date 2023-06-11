Boulder Police responded to a residence in North Boulder to conduct a welfare check on a woman who was possibly having a mental health crisis Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m., Boulder Police said in a statement.

Witnesses reported that Anna Louise Englund, 29, had taken her two-month-old infant from her home and driven away in her car.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., Saturday, Englund’s car was located in route to Boulder Community Hospital. Officers contacted her in the parking lot and rushed the baby into the emergency department where the infant boy was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m.

“Our hearts are with the child’s family during this terrible and difficult time,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said. “This is a tragic situation, and we are thinking about the child’s loved ones as they grieve all that has happened.”

Boulder police are actively working to piece together the sequence of events and further details in this case, the agency added.

This is an active investigation and no additional information is expected to be released at this time, the agency said.

The coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death. Based on the information and evidence, the baby’s mother is currently in jail and facing charges of first-degree murder (2 counts) and child abuse resulting in death (1 count).