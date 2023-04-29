Two people were shot while driving through a parking lot in Northglenn early Saturday.

Just after midnight, Northglenn police officers responded to a report of a man and woman with gunshot wounds in the 10500 block of Huron Street, according to a news release.

The area is just west of I-25 near Croke Reservoir.

Responding officers spoke to the victims, who said they were driving through the parking lot of an apartment complex at 10648 Huron St. when a man with a rifle stepped out from behind a dumpster and started shooting at them.

The victims, a 27-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were both hit and transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The Northglenn Police Department is investigating the incident and has not released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jackie Spresser at 303-450-8859 or [email protected].