Aurora and Denver saw two rollover crashes Monday night and Tuesday morning, with no serious injuries reported at either, according to police.

The first of the two rollover crashes occurred around 7:40 p.m. at 17th Street and Arapahoe Street, according to Denver Police Department spokesperson Jay Casillas.

A silver Volkswagen driving west on Arapahoe failed to stop at a red light and hit a white Subaru going south on 17th, causing the Subaru to roll over, according to Casillas.

No serious injuries were reported and the Volkswagen's driver was cited for failure to stop at a red light, according to Casillas.

The following morning in Aurora, a rollover crash involving six vehicles left I-225 shut down in both directions at I-70 but did not result in any serious injuries, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Aurora Police Department tweeted that the highway had re-opened at 8:49 a.m.