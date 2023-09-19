The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday recognized four Colorado schools out of more than 300 nationally for the campus’ overall academic performance or progress closing persistent achievement gaps.

The following Colorado schools were honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools:

• Cedaredge Middle School, Delta County Joint District No. 50

• Dennison Elementary School, Jefferson County R-1

• McClave Elementary School, Mc Clave School District Re-2

• Parker Core Knowledge Charter School K-8, Douglas County School District No. Re 1

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said these Blue Ribbon schools set a national example of what it means to raise the bar in education.

“The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally,” Cardona said in a press release.

In all, 353 schools nationally were recognized. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

The U.S. Department of Education has been recognizing the achievements of schools with the National Blue Ribbon Schools program since 1982 and has since bestowed the status to more than 9,700 schools.

Blue Ribbon schools — which have demonstrated exemplary teaching and learning to serve as models of best practices for educators across the nation — will receive a flag to display.

“I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the educators, families and communities of these outstanding Colorado schools for their remarkable achievement, Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Córdova said in the release. “Your unwavering commitment to our students and your tireless efforts to provide them with the tools for success, both inside and outside the classroom are truly commendable.”

***

Need money for college?

The Daniels Fund is accepting scholarship applications from Colorado high school seniors for any accredited two or four-year college or university in the United States.

Scholarships include a full ride if attending a partner school in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming. Scholars who attend other schools can receive up to $100,000 over four years.

The fund is expected to award about 200 scholarships this round.

Over the past two decades, the Daniels Fund has awarded roughly $250 million to more than 5,000 scholars.

“Bill Daniels believed a great education can be game-changing for young people with great potential, strong character, and big dreams,” Daniels Fund President and CEO Hanna Skandera said in a news release. “We look forward to supporting the next generation of leaders, and the positive impact they will make with this opportunity.”

All Daniels' scholars will receive a laptop, networking opportunities, leadership and career development.

Scholars will be announced in March.

Applicants are encouraged to apply before 4 p.m. Oct. 15.

Seniors in New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming are also eligible to apply.

Eligibility requirements include: a 3.0 grade point average or higher and a minimum SAT score of 490 in math, reading and writing or an 18 in each category on the ACT.

For the complete list of requirements or to apply, visit www.danielsfund.org/scholarships.

Editor’s note: Class Notes is a recurring update on area school districts from education reporter Nicole C. Brambila.