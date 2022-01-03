FILE PHOTO: Brendan Lo (13) receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)
