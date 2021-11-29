FILE PHOTO: Justice Department makes announcement on opioids settlement in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Monday it was moving toward holding Jeffrey Clark, who was a senior Justice Department official under ex-President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress.

The Select Committee said it would hold a business meeting on Wednesday to vote on a report recommending that the full House cite Clark for contempt of Congress and refer him for federal prosecution.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)