As Colorado continues imposing stricter regulations on emissions from wells, pipelines, compressor stations and other natural gas facilities, the Energy Information Agency reports that the U.S. export capacity for liquified natural gas will become the world’s largest in 2022.
According to the EIA, Colorado is the seventh-largest natural gas producing state in the U.S. and contains the seventh-largest natural gas reserves in the country.
In 2020 Colorado produced 1.808 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, down slightly from 2019’s 1.836 trillion.
Exports of domestically produced LNG from the lower 48 states began in February 2016 from the Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
Within four years, the United States became the third-largest LNG exporter behind only Australia and Qatar.
The EIA says that with the completion of three projects in 2022 already approved by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the U.S. will take the title of the world’s largest LNG exporter.
Since 2015, when export restrictions were lifted, the U.S. has exported LNG to 39 countries by ship as well as pipeline deliveries to Canada and Mexico.
In 2020 the U.S. exported 5.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
In the U.S. there are seven LNG export facilities, with an eighth in the planning process and 44 liquefaction plants.
Most of the facilities are in Texas and Louisiana, along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, with one facility on the Georgia coastline and one in Maryland.
A plan for the first West Coast LNG shipping terminal in Oregon’s Coos Bay, the Pacific Connector Pipeline and Jordan Cove Energy Project, was abandoned December 1 because the developer, Canada’s Pembina Pipeline Corporation, was denied the necessary permits by the State of Oregon.
A 229-mile, 36-inch buried pipeline would have been built from a connecting pipeline near Klamath Falls, Oregon to Coos Bay, for shipping to the U.S.'s largest liquid natural gas customer, Asia.
But more than 17 years of legal wrangling over the environmental impacts and strong public opposition finally scuttled the project.