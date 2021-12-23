As Colorado continues to increase the costs of production of the state’s natural gas reserves by imposing stricter regulations on emissions from wells, pipelines, compressor stations and other natural gas facilities, the Energy Information Agency reports that the U.S. export capacity for liquified natural gas will become the world’s largest in 2022.
Exports of domestically-produced LNG from the lower 48 states began in February 2016 from the Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in the Lower 48 states in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
Within four years, the United States became the third-largest LNG exporter behind only Australia and Qatar. The EIA says that with the completion of three projects approved by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in 2022 the U.S. will take the title of the world’s largest LNG exporter.
Since 2015, when export restrictions were lifted, the U.S. has exported LNG to 39 countries by ship as well as pipeline deliveries to Canada and Mexico. In 2020 the U.S. exported 5.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
There are seven LNG export facilities, with an eighth in the planning process and 44 liquefaction plants currently working on LNG exports. Most of the facilities are located in Texas and Louisiana, along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, with one facility on the Georgia coastline and one in Maryland.
The plan for the first west-coast LNG shipping terminal planned in Oregon’s Coos Bay, the Pacific Connector Pipeline and Jordan Cove Energy Project, was abandoned December 1 because the developers, Canada’s Pembina Pipeline Corporation, was denied the necessary state permits for the facility and the pipeline that would supply the LNG to it by the State of Oregon.
A 229-mile, 36-inch buried pipeline would have been built from a connecting pipeline near Klamath Falls, Oregon to Coos Bay, but more than 17 years of wrangling over the environmental impacts and strong public opposition finally scuttled the project.