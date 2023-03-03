For the hundreds of Denver youths who took to the street Friday in protest against gun violence in the wake of the shooting death of 16-year-old Luis Garcia, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy had this message:

“My heart goes out to you,” Murthy said. “But also, I am so sorry that as a society we have failed our young people in addressing the crisis of gun violence.”

Grief counselors have been on hand all week to help East High School students and staff cope with the death of Garcia, who was shot in his car on Feb. 13 by the school.

Garcia died Wednesday.

Murthy’s apology to the city’s youth followed an hour-long discussion on the youth mental health crisis at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

In 2021, the Children’s Hospital declared a “state of emergency” — the first in the health system’s nearly 120-year history — after seeing a 57% increase over two years in pediatric patients coming to the emergency department with mental health concerns.

Hospital officials report a steady increase in emergency department visits since the declaration.

Murthy and a panel that included, among others, El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer and Kari Eckert, who lost her 15-year-old son to suicide, discussed solutions.

While not the only marker to gage the mental health of today’s youth, the prevalence of suicide in the country tells a sobering story.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for the state’s youth and young adults, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health. It’s the second-leading cause of death in the U.S among those age 10 to 14 and 25 to 34.

Suicide is often connected to injury and violence such as child abuse, bullying, or sexual assault. Feeling connected to family and friends and access to health care can reduce suicidal thoughts and behaviors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bremer highlighted the $9 million El Paso County commissioners earmarked for youth resiliency programs after Colorado Springs nabbed headlines for a spate of teen suicides between 2013 and 2015.

“It’s preventable if we can see it, if we can pay attention,” Bremer said.

A societal problem as deep and concerning as the youth mental health crisis can feel overwhelming, Murthy said. But something as simple as what he practiced in his office — talking about photos shared with coworkers — could go a long way toward building connections that heal.

About 50% of youth report feeling lonely and isolated. It’s a problem likely compounded by the 24/7 nature of today’s technology and social media, which often “stokes fear and anxiety,” Murthy said.

Murthy added: “When kids have healthy relationships in their life, it reduces the risk.”