The high temperature in Denver won't get above freezing until Tuesday. While the cold snap isn't as long as one earlier in the winter, temperatures are still dangerously cold, according to the National Weather Service. Due to these unusually cold temperatures, UCHealth has seen a dramatic increase in frostbite cases this year.

So far, the frostbite and burn unit has treated 34 frostbite cases. That's more than they saw in the entire winter season last year, according to a news release.

Frostbite occurs when ice crystals form inside the tissue of blood vessels and cells.

"The vast majority of frostbite injuries are preventable, so it's honestly sad when I see patients come in with these types of injuries," Dr. Arek Wiktor said. "Where people make mistakes is they try to push through it and think it's going to get better."

However, with prolonged exposure to extreme cold, it does not get better. Severe cases of frostbite can lead to amputations which Wiktor says often disproportionately impact unhoused individuals.

Frostbite can strike quickly, according to UCHealth. It only takes 30 minutes to form in 5 degree temperatures with a 30 mph wind. Telltale signs of frostbite include blue or blue-ish gray looking skin or blisters forming as the skin warms up. If you notice these signs, UCHealth advises seeking medical attention immediately.

"The most important first step of treatment is warm water re-warming," Wiktor said. "This is not putting the hands and feet under a blanket or hot lamp, it's literally putting the hands and feet in water that's 100 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes."

Other steps to take include preventing additional exposure to the cold, removing any wet clothing, elevating the affected area and taking over the counter medication if the affected area is painful.

"If you notice that your hands feel too cold, or they start to tingle, it's important to take a break and come back inside," Wiktor said.