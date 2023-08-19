When Natalie Kurylko, a volunteer for the Sunflowers Seed Ukraine non-profit organization, looks amongst a bustling group of attendees, she see's a crowd that "truly cares."

"This event is wonderful because the people that attend really want to learn about Ukraine and what they can do," Kurylko said.

Sunflower Seed Ukraine — an all-volunteer initiative accepting donations for frontline gear for Ukrainian defenders — is one of many organizations and that attended the Ukrainian Festival on Saturday at Belmar Park in Lakewood.

The event, hosted by the Ukrainians of Colorado, celebrated the culture and cuisine of the country with live music, craft vendors and outreach organizations.

The event has become a tradition, according to Mark Dillen, secretary for Ukrainians of Colorado. Despite taking a year off during the pandemic, the event is going on 10 years.

The event is tied to Ukrainian National Independence Day on August 24.

"It's an opportunity for Ukrainians living in Colorado, Ukrainian refugees, and those who want to support to get together," Dillen said. "We have been very active since the Russian war against Ukraine in raising charitable donations to help send over supplies. That's the overall mission."

There is around 11,000 Ukrainian-Americans in the state, according to state estimates. And, on the scorching summer day, plenty of them showed up to sample the festivities and culture-based crafts.

Kseniya Ivanova-Baker sold art and mugs to help support her home city of Kharkiv.

When the war began, she knew she had to help in any way that she could, despite being in America for 20 years.

"This is my second year, but I am hoping that I won't have to continue," Ivanova-Baker said.

She calls the event beautiful.

"It was very necessary last year," she said. "Everyone was half crying and half laughing because of the community... For a while, Ukrainians felt like they couldn't talk to anyone. You have your American friends, and they will listen, but after a while, they don't want to hear about it anymore."

She notes that coming together and knowing everyone is going through the same things is crucial.

Within that laughing and crying is the beauty that Ivanova-Baker points to — celebrating a rich culture and providing support in any way possible.