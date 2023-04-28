United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield met with refugees in Denver Friday and discussed the Biden-Harris administration's new initiative, Welcome Corps, to sponsor refugees as cities like Denver face financial challenges from housing refugees.

The effort to shelter and support the more than 6,300 immigrants from South and Central America who have arrived in Denver since December cost the city $12.7 million, officials said April 13.

Beginning May 8, the city will no longer offer shelter to migrants who haven't been processed by immigration authorities.

Federal funding is limited to supporting those who have had encounters with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to officials with the Denver Mass Care Departmental Operations Center for the Department of Human Services.

“This response has been in alignment with the city’s values of inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity to maintain a welcoming city where everyone can feel safe and thrive,” city officials said in a press release. “While Denver’s values have remained intact throughout this response, the ongoing reliance on the city’s contingency budget is not financially sustainable.”

In early 2023, the U.S. Department of State launched Welcome Corps, a program allowing private citizens to support refugees coming to the United States.

Historically, the U.S. Department of State has partnered primarily with nonprofit resettlement agencies to provide initial assistance to new refugees, and the Welcome Corps adds to this by leveraging private sponsorship as a community-led model of resettlement, according to Welcome Corps.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield has hope for the initiative's future in providing support and continued housing for refugees, she said in a press conference at the ECDC African Community Center of Denver (ACC) Friday.

Thomas-Greenfield met with refugees in Denver and heard their stories at the ACC, expressing the importance of co-sponsors like ACC in assisting the Welcome Corps.

"The Welcome Corps builds on the work of the African Community Center here in Denver and all of the organizations that have been leading the charge for decades," Thomas-Greenfield said. "They are really the foundation and the inspiration for this new initiative."

As the number of refugees around the globe reaches a historic high, the extra attention and resources from initiatives like the Welcome Corps are needed now more than ever before, Ron Buzard, the ACC managing director, said.

Thomas-Greenfield appreciates Denver's initiative to welcome refugees. She thanked the city of Denver for being a welcoming place for refugees.

While in Denver, Thomas-Greenfield attended the Cities Summit of the Americas at the Colorado Convention Center, which focuses on the role cities place in addressing international issues, she said.

"We're all working to ensure that we get the capacity to our city mayors and to communities to support refugees in a way that allows these refugees to contribute to their communities as legal residents," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Organizations like ACC represent the best the United States has to offer, Thomas-Greenfield said, showing "an America that welcomes, that cares."