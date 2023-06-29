The travel woes continue at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Thursday as even more flights are canceled and delayed on United Airlines.

Another 82 United Airlines flights have been cancelled at DIA as of 8:15 a.m., according to Flight Aware.

Another 72 flights have been delayed among United and other airlines.

It's been a nightmare for United this weekend as its operations have been disrupted nationwide since Sunday.

On Wednesday at Denver's airport, 114 United flights were canceled and 273 delayed. On Tuesday, 153 United Airlines flights were canceled and 295 others were delayed at DIA.

9NEWS reached out to United Airlines about the canceled flights and was told that the issue was not related to local staffing levels, but was the result of severe weather in the northeast. According to the airline, the residual weather impacts cause flight crews such as pilots and flight attendants to be out of position.

The spokesperson noted that the airline has seven hubs in that area including Washington Dulles International (IAD) and Newark Liberty International (EWR) in New Jersey.

"Recurring thunderstorms in the Northeast have made airline operations very challenging for the past three days, especially at the New York-area airports," said Russell Carlton, corporate communications manager with United Airlines. "We know our customers are eager to get to their destinations. Our teams at airports and our contact centers have been working significant overtime to restore the reliability our customers depend on."

On Monday and Tuesday, United Airlines provided cots to passengers and DIA assisted with providing blankets to those who had to spend the night in the airport.

