United Airlines grounded all flights nationally until 12 p.m. Tuesday due to a "worldwide system outage," according to the Denver International Airport.

All departing flights were stopped across the country around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. United noted that the situation was caused by "systemwide technology issues," in a social media post.

Airborne flights continued to their destinations as planned, according to the post.

DIA was directly affected by the stoppage, stating that all United flights at the airport had been postponed till noon. Travelers using United should check their flight status before heading to DIA.

Flights resumed just before noon. United officials said they will release more information when available.

United's stock price dropped around 3% following the stoppage announcement.

This story is developing and will be updated.