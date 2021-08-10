Want to work in the sky?

United Airlines hopes so, as it’s hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, at the United Club at Empower Field at Mile High stadium.

Open positions include flight attendants, ramp service employees, customer service representatives and technical operations positions. Some positions include a $5,000 signing bonus. The airline is looking to bring on more than 400 employees, according to a spokesman.

“Due to our current and planned growth in Denver, these jobs can be the gateway to an enjoyable lifelong career,” said Matt Miller, United’s vice president for Airport Operations at Denver International Airport, in a statement. “United provides excellent benefits and travel privileges, career development and training, and a diverse employee base. I look forward to welcoming new members to our team, where we are proud to be Denver’s most reliable airline, a city we have served for more than 80 years.”

The job fair announcement comes on the heels of news last week that as many as 454 Denver-based United Airlines workers could be impacted by the company outsourcing its catering operations.

The company announced the move last week after a six-month review. It chose three suppliers to operate its five kitchens and oversee menu design and administration. Gate Gourmet, a unit of Zurich, Switzerland-based gategroup, will take over the kitchen at DIA. Employees in good standing would be offered a job and about 70% would continue to have union representation, according to United.

Job fair attendees need not register, just show up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a resume and a smile. Free parking will be available in Lot C near Gate 2 to access the United’s West Club Lounge. Attendees have a chance to win two roundtrip domestic United Economy tickets.