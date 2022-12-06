The University of Colorado will use a $20 million gift to create a new Center for Esophageal Cancer research and care, according to a Tuesday news release.
The Katy O. and Paul M. Rady Esophageal and Gastric Center of Excellence, made possible by a $20 million philanthropic investment from Katy O. and Paul M. Rady, will support esophageal and gastric cancer research, clinical trials, screening, surveillance and treatments.
The Center will be housed in the University of Colorado (CU) Cancer Center, which is recognized as one of the best cancer centers in the country, CU officials said in a release.
Katy O. Rady lost her brother, Paul R. O'Hara II, to esophageal cancer in 2015. She created the Paul R. O'Hara Endowed Chair in Esophageal Cancer, a lasting tribute to his memory at the CU Cancer Center.
"When my brother was seen at the CU Cancer Center, we knew this place was different. That was partly due to their multidisciplinary approach in treating cancer and the experts that provided him with advanced care," Katy said in the release. "We hope this gift today will continue to help make a difference for families facing this cancer."
The Cancer Center has several priorities for the investment. The inaugural chairholder, Dr. Sachin Wani, professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, will use the money for seed grants, student support and other high-priority programs.
The investment will also support recruitment of top talent and infrastructure for innovation and new programs, clinical trials and screening and surveillance to lead to better patient results, according to the release.
"We are honored and grateful for this generous gift from the Radys," Wani said. "This gift allows us to change the paradigm and offer patients diagnosed with these complex cancers a higher survival rate."
Wani said the result of the investment will be "life changing," enabling physicians and researchers to explore new cancer treatment approaches and putting the CU Cancer Center at the forefront of innovation in esophageal cancer research.