UPS announced Monday its plans to hire 2,455 seasonal workers to its metro Denver operations as part of a nationwide push to hire 100,000 to help with holiday deliveries.

That’s about 3% more seasonal workers than UPS hired in metro Denver for its 2020 holiday season, according to a UPS spokesperson.

The heavy delivery months for the holiday season come between October and January, according to UPS.

“We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” Nando Cesarone, president of U.S. operations, said in a news release.

“We plan to hire more than 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, many of whom will have an offer in hand within 30 minutes of applying. Our seasonal hires will help us provide the most reliable service in the industry, just like we did last year.”

The positions available include package handlers, driver helpers and drivers and range in pay from $16.80 an hour to $37 hourly for semitruck drivers.

Area locations adding employees include: 5020 Ivy St. in Commerce City; 19500 E. 23rd Ave. in Aurora; 13101 James E. Casey Ave. in Englewood; and 26400 E. 75th Ave. in Denver.

The company said about one-third of seasonal employees turn the position into a permanent role. It also offers eligible students $1,300 toward college expenses -- on top of pay -- for seasonal workers as part of its Earn and Learn Program.

Openings can be found at jobs-ups.com.