US 36 reopened early Wednesday morning after being closed for about four hours for police investigation.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office closed US 36 in both directions between Federal Boulevard and Sheridan Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday for an active investigation, according to a tweet from the ACSO.

Deputies were chasing a suspect from an incident Tuesday and the suspect fired shots at deputies, according to the tweet. They stopped the vehicle and took all of its occupants into custody without injuries.

All lanes of US 36 reopened just before 8 a.m., Wednesday, according to the tweet.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has not responded to the Denver Gazette's request for further information.