Both directions of U.S. 6 at Perry Street reopened midday Monday after the Colorado Department of Transportation closed the highway in both directions due to flooding at about 11:30 a.m.
Heavy rain caused traffic to be diverted off the roadway. Westbound lanes were cleared first followed by the eastbound about 30 minutes later.
#US6 westbound: Road closed because of flooding between CO 88 and Sheridan Boulevard. https://t.co/pHUWYfSK6S— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 12, 2023
Read more about today's severe weather in Colorado here.
This story is developing and will be updated.