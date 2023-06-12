US 6 closed at Perry Street due to flooding late morning June 12

Maintenance crews work clearing US 6 at Perry Street during a closure of the highway due to flooding late Monday morning, June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Both directions of the highway reopened at about 2:00 p.m.

 Colorado Department of Transportation, screenshot

Both directions of U.S. 6 at Perry Street reopened midday Monday after the Colorado Department of Transportation closed the highway in both directions due to flooding at about 11:30 a.m.

Heavy rain caused traffic to be diverted off the roadway. Westbound lanes were cleared first followed by the eastbound about 30 minutes later.

US 6 closed at Federal Boulevard due to flooding June 12

Cars exit US 6 at Federal Boulevard during a closure of the highway due to flooding Monday, June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
US 6 closed at Perry Street due to flooding June 12

Westbound US 6 at Wadsworth Boulevard during a closure of the highway due to flooding Monday, June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Read more about today's severe weather in Colorado here.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

