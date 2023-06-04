Police Line Do Not Cross

The Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a man who died while performing maintenance on a vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of South Uravan Street around 5:10 p.m., Saturday to assist another agency's call. While on scene, officers learned a 48-year-old man became pinned under a pick up truck he was working on the transmission of in his driveway. The vehicle rolled backward and pinned the man under the front passenger wheel.

First responders attempted lifesaving actions, but the man died at the scene. His name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office at a future date.

State law classifies these and similar types of incidents involving motor vehicles as fatal traffic crashes, making this incident the 30th traffic-related death in Aurora this year.

Digital Producer

A 10-year Colorado journalist, Jonathan Ingraham started in photojournalism and photo editing in magazines with Mountain Magazine. After a 3-year stint in Twin Falls, Idaho, he returned to the Front Range to produce digital content in his home state.