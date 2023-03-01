Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

 Alex Brandon/Associated Press

United States Vice President Kamala Harris will be coming to Denver next week, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

Harris will participate in a moderated conversation focused on the Biden administration's investments to combat the climate crisis, according to a news release from the vice president's office.

Among the topics Harris will cover is the administration's ongoing efforts to build a new "clean energy economy that works for all," according to the release.

The vice president's office has not yet released where or what time the discussion will take place, 9News said.

During a similar discussion at Georgia Tech last month, Harris touched on topics including droughts, alternative forms of clean energy, clean water and how environmental concerns can impact public health.

The last time Harris visited Colorado was March 2021. She met with small business owners as Biden administration officials fanned out across the country to promote a recently passed COVID-19 relief package.

