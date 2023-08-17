Denver police responded to a shooting early Thursday morning that is now being considered a homicide.

Officers began investigating a shooting in the area of the 2200 block of Welton Street around 1:28 a.m., Thursday morning, according to a social media post on X by the Denver Police Department.

One victim had been found and transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The severity of the wounds were unknown at the time.

At 10:28 a.m., the department updated the situation in a following post. The victim in the incident was pronounced deceased. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

There have been no arrests and the "officers are working to develop suspect information," the post said.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim identification after family is notified and an autopsy is complete.