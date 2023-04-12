A majority of voters who showed up on election day in Denver's April 4 municipal races favored more progressive candidates, while those who mailed in their ballots preferred aspirants whose politics hews closer to the center compared to their rivals, an analysis of ballot returns indicates.

About 175,00 Denverites voted in the elections, representing almost 39% of active voters in the city.

The first night of counting saw more than 108,000 votes tallied. Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough took an early lead by 11:30 p.m., securing over 26,000 and 24,000 votes, respectively.

Most of the votes came from voters 55 and older.

As counting progressed, voters between 18 and 44 began to show up in droves. Roughly 43,000 ballots were cast by these age groups on election day, giving more progressive candidates, notably Lisa Calderòn, a huge boost.

Calderòn consistently outperformed Brough in later vote tallies.

Between 7 p.m. on April 4 and 1 p.m. on April 7, Calderòn gained more than 18,000 votes, while Brough secured about 13,700.

Despite Calderòn's strong showing, it was ultimately insufficient to overtake Brough.

City data showed a majority of voters aged 44 and younger voted on election day.

The numbers didn't surprise Nicole Hensel, executive director of voter registration advocacy group New Era Colorado.

Some races saw major shifts as votes were counted, Hensel noted.

"Young voters had a huge impact on some races, especially the council at large seats," she said. "Some of the well known candidates in those races slightly under-performed."

In the at-large race, Sarah Parady overtook Penfield Tate as the election office tallied more ballots. In the District 9 race, Candi CdeBaca overtook challenger Darrell Watson, who led in the early counting. Watson and CdeBaca are headed to a runoff election.

Hensel surmised that the crowded field in the mayoral race might have depressed turnout. She expects turnout to go up in the June 6 runoff, as voters become more sure of who they want to see in mayor's office.