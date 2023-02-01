Voting is underway to determine Colorado's next license plate.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched the contest in September, seeking designs from residents for a license plate to celebrate the Centennial State's 150th anniversary, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA reported

Six finalists were chosen from more than 300 entries from 216 entrants.

The public can vote for the final two winners in different divisions — 13 and older, and younger than 13 — through Feb. 15.

