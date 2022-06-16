Walmart is raising its average hourly pay for pharmacy technicians to $20 an hour, the company announced today.
The company announced the pay hike as Coloradans face soaring inflation and rising energy prices. Like other retailers, Walmart competes to attract and retain workers.
The pay raise will be effective this week, affecting nearly 600 Coloradans who work for Walmart. Overall, 36,000 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy techs will benefit from the raise.
The corporation will also implement more frequent, regular pay raises and provide free pharmacy tech certification to those interested in working for Walmart, the company said.