Walmart shoppers restrained a woman attempting to kidnap a child Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, the Alamosa Police Department responded to an Alamosa Walmart on a call about an attempted kidnapping in progress, according to a news release.

According to the release, Kimberli Jones, 50, of Blanca, grabbed a young child from a shopping cart and attempted to kidnap the child.

Shoppers in the Walmart at the time held Jones until officers arrived. The child was reunited with their parents, according to the release.

Jones was taken to the Alamosa County Detention Center on charges of:

Kidnapping

Felony menacing

Child abuse

Disorderly conduct

Officials described the incident as isolated.

"The Alamosa Police Department would like to thank the brave citizens, Wal-Mart staff, and the community for the quick response and for being alert," the department said in the release.