Walter Gerash, a diminutive trial lawyer who could grow into mythical proportions while arguing trials in a courtroom, died Sunday, of natural causes after a long decline, according to his family. He was 96.

Gerash tried some of Colorado’s most notorious cases, winning most of them, while leaving a legacy of creativity, ingenuity and fearlessness. His theatrical antics in the courtroom, along with his booming voice, became legendary.

Suing the University of Denver for negligence after a student broke his neck on a trampoline, Gerash brought the trampoline into the courtroom, along with a skeleton with a broken neck. During a break in proceedings, Gerash intentionally tossed the skeleton onto the trampoline with its head ajar, directly in front of the jury. The jury awarded the largest personal-injury award in Colorado history, only to be reduced by the Colorado Supreme Court.

Gerash represented professional heavyweight boxer Ron Lyle, accused of shooting to death his trainer.

On Fathers’ Day, 1991, James King, a former Denver police officer was accused of shooting and killing four security guards during a robbery at United Bank, now Wells Fargo, on 17th Avenue and Broadway. Three of the guards were fathers of young children.

Despite witnesses who testified they saw King, Gerash got an acquittal after confusing jurors by modifying portraits on a screen, causing the jurors to doubt their memories about faces they had seen.

Along with his legal prowess, Gerash was fiercely passionate about civil injustices — fighting for minorities, underdogs and social conditions he considered unfair. He represented eight Ft. Collins people who laid down on railroad tracks to stop a train carrying missiles, as well as protestors who tried to shut down the Rocky Mountain Arsenal. He defended, pro bono, Catholic nuns who broke into a missile silo and spilled fake blood to protest wars and mass killings.

He represented members of the Black Panther party, as well as many Hispanics, including Kiko Martinez, accused of mailing letter bombs; and Corky Gonzalez’ Crusade for Justice with its struggles against employment discrimination and police brutality against Hispanics, then known as Chicanos.

“Seeking justice is a constant struggle, and where there’s no struggle there’s no progress,” he was quoted in the Super Lawyers publication.

His son, Dan, also a trial lawyer, said his father’s zeal for justice was unmatched.

“Fighting for people who are oppressed or having their rights violated really is his life,” he told Super Lawyer.

Some members of Denver’s legal community were intimidated by Gerash’s intensity and fire; some were jealous of his success; while friends made fun of his penchant to drive a large, red Cadillac with an anti-war sticker on the back bumper.

“It’s difficult being a wealthy communist,” they joked to him over breakfast at his favorite restaurant, Zaidy’s Deli.

Gerash was born in the Bronx section of New York City in 1926. In high school, he swam competitively and continued to swim for exercise until just before his death. He spent two years in the Army, then graduated from UCLA, where he started law school but claimed he was “pushed out” for his zealous progressive views. He finished law school at the University of Denver, then received a Masters’ Degree in History from the University of Chicago — writing a 100-page thesis on imperialism in Africa.

He was married three times, all ending in divorce; and fathered two sons: Doug and wife Kathy of Sioux Falls. SD; and Dan and wife Karen, of Denver, with two grandchildren Halle and Will. He is also survived by a brother, Jerry, of Palm Springs, Calif., who was prominent in Denver’s LGBTQ community in the 1980s.

His first wife, Helen, mother of the two sons, practiced psychiatry in Denver, warning the legislature about the dangers of illegal abortions. Walter said he was quite proud of her and joked about her convincing him to go to law school “because we argued so much.” She survives him.

Gerash eventually bought the two-story, red brick Victorian building on the 1400 block of Court Place, where he practiced the rest of his career. Developers tore down every building around his to build two office towers but he refused to sell. The small building stands alone in a block-long parking lot now, a testament to his stubbornness and values.

Staffers and clerks spoke warmly of Gerash, despite his outward image of being prickly and impatient.

“He was very generous,” said secretary and paralegal Marj Rheinhardt.

He mentored, or had as clerks, some now-prominent names in the legal community, such as Earl Wylder, Scott Robinson and John Kane, now a senior US District Court judge.

“It wasn’t so much what Walter said as it was the way he said it — his volume, his gestures, his tone,” said Kane. “Most of the stories I have about him I would not want to see in his obit (nor in mine).”

Gerash, who maintained an almost competitive level of physical fitness, closed his practice slowly, around 2010, as he began to feel the fog of dementia, his son, Dan, said. Yet he remained an avid chess player, winning his final match within days of his death.

Services are pending.