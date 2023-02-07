Colorado State Patrol is accepting applications for its 2023 Trooper Cadet Classes, agency officials announced Tuesday.

The Patrol will accept applications until March 6, with this current application period serving as a comprehensive pool for the three upcoming academy classes, according to a news release.

"Colorado State Troopers are responsible for ensuring a safe and secure environment for those in Colorado by upholding the agency's longstanding core values of honor, duty and respect," according to the release.

CSP troop offices and specialty units are located across Colorado, offering jobs in various disciplines, according to the release.

The agency will accept both in-state and out-of-state applications, recruiting from across the nation. Anyone interested in learning more about the application process can visit https://csp.colorado.gov/employment/colorado-state-trooper-career-path.

"We are pleased to invite individuals not just from Colorado but from across the U.S. to join the Colorado State Patrol team and to save lives as Colorado State Troopers," Chief Col. Matthew C. Packard said in the release. "We are looking forward to growing our agency with the best and brightest people who want to make a positive impact every day for their community."

The application deadline is Monday, March 6 at 5 p.m.