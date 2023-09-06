Denver police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in the area of 45th and Washington Street around 3:14 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a social media post by the Denver Police Department.

Police announced the woman died in a follow-up post around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Victim identification and the cause of death will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner after an autopsy and family notifications.

The crime is under investigation as officers attempt to identify a suspect, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867.

This story is developing.