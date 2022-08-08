Crews from the Denver Fire Department rescued multiple people from their vehicles as heavy rain flooded streets across the Denver area Sunday evening, KUSA reported.
Denver Fire said crews rescued 11 people from their vehicles in the area of Interstate 70 and York Street. At 38th and Blake streets, crews rescued eight people. The fire department said everyone rescued was doing OK.
Firefighters were captured on video rescuing children — including a baby — from a car stuck in floodwaters at 38th and Blake.
